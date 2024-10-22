Belkin launches Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock with 150W power

Belkin has launched its new Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock. This compact docking station offers up to 150W of power, utilizing Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to create a compact, efficient device.

The 11-in-1 dock includes a variety of ports, such as USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD and MicroSD slots, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It supports up to three external displays, offering resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz, and can handle fast data transfers with speeds of up to 10Gbps.

Belkin highlights the dock’s sustainable design, made from 75 percent post-consumer recycled plastics and packaged without plastic. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Chromebook, providing flexibility for different work environments.

The Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock is available now for $199.99 at Amazon here.

