Satechi introduces Qi2 Trio Wireless Charging Pad with foldable design

Satechi has launched the Qi2 Trio Wireless Charging Pad, a new accessory designed to charge multiple devices using the latest Qi2 technology. The charging pad can simultaneously provide 15W of power to a Qi2-enabled iPhone or smartphone, 5W to AirPods, and 5W to an Apple Watch, including fast charging for Apple Watch Series 7, 8, 9, Ultra, and Ultra 2.

An upgraded version of the Trio Wireless Charger With Magnetic Pad, the Qi2 Trio features a foldable design that can function as both a flat charging dock and a stand, supporting portrait and landscape orientations. It also works with iOS 17’s StandBy Mode and watchOS’s Nightstand Mode. The pad comes with a 45W US power adapter, UK and EU travel adapters, and a USB-C cable to keep things organized.

The Qi2 Trio’s compact, travel-friendly build includes premium materials like aluminum and vegan leather, along with silicone and durable hinges designed to withstand repeated use. The pad is part of Satechi’s range of travel-focused products, including the 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand and the 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger.

Satechi’s Qi2 Trio Wireless Charging Pad is available now on Satechi.net for $129.99.

