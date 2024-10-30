Enterprises increase use of Apple products driven by security and user preference

A new report from Apple endpoint management specialist Kandji shows that 73 percent of organizations report that their number of Apple products has increased over the last year, driven primarily by employee preference (76 percent), security (50 percent), and reliability (43 percent).

Commissioned by Kandji and conducted by Dimensional Research, the global survey gathered insights from more than 300 IT professionals with responsibility for the management and delivery of Apple products to employees at a company with more than 1,000 employees and more than 500 end-user devices.

Security remains key benefit of Apple device use, with 77 percent of IT professionals agreeing Apple products are easier to secure than Windows and Android. 72 percent believe that Apple products are more secure than other end-user devices. 59 percent report that Apple products are less likely to be impacted by widespread cyber outages. Overall 58 percent of IT professionals say security is a top benefit received from use of Apple products, a notable 10 percent increase from 2023.

Employee preference plays a role in the selection too. 73 percent of organizations report that the number of Apple products has increased over the last year, driven primarily by employee preference (76 percent), security (50 percent), and reliability (43 percent). 80 percent of C-level executives report that Apple growth is driven by employee demand.

In addition 69 percent of organizations report that use of iPhones has increased over the last year, driven primarily by employee preference (73 percent), reliability (56 percent), and security (56 percent). Similarly 45 percent of organizations say that the use of iPads has increased over the last year too, driven primarily by mobility needs (75 percent) and hybrid/remote work (61 percent).

"It's become abundantly clear that no business is immune to cyberattacks. But there are choices IT and security leaders can make that reduce the risk and impact these bad actors have on the overall organization, one of which is to expand their adoption of Apple products," says Adam Pettit, CEO and co-founder of Kandji. "Amid the evolving threat landscape, the confidence IT professionals place in Apple products speaks volumes about their irrefutable advantages and resilience. Apple's commitment to security remains a driving force behind its growth, especially as AI reshapes the workplace. I am excited to witness the limitless potential and business value Apple continues to bring to the enterprise."

Although 92 percent of IT professionals have concerns about AI, citing worries about errors/inaccuracies (68 percent), privacy (66 percent), and security (64 percent), 71 percent of IT professionals believe that when it comes to AI, Apple does more to protect end-user privacy than other vendors.

You can get the 2024 Apple in the Enterprise report from the Kandji site.

Image credit: Armastus/depositphotos.com