Lexar launches Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub for mobile video creators

Lexar has introduced its Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub, a compact storage solution designed for mobile video recording. Following a Kickstarter campaign that raised $1 million in pledges, Lexar’s new SSD aims to support creators with portable, high-speed storage optimized for on-the-go Apple ProRes 4K video capture.

The Go Portable SSD is available in sizes up to 2TB and offers read speeds of 1050MB/s and write speeds of 1000MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen 2, delivering reliable performance for 4K recording and rapid backups. With an IP65 rating, it is resistant to dust and water and is drop-tested to handle up to a one-meter fall, making it well-suited for outdoor and mobile shoots.

Combined with the included hub, the SSD enables creators to connect multiple peripherals via four USB Type-C ports, which can accommodate devices like lighting equipment, microphones, and power banks. The hub setup also supports wireless plug-and-play, helping users manage their equipment without the hassle of extra cables.

Lexar has priced the Professional Go Portable SSD and Hub at $239.99 for 1TB and $349.99 for 2TB, while the SSD by itself (sans hub) is available for $189.99 for 1TB and $299.99 for 2TB. Both the SSD and hub come in black and silver finishes and can be purchased here now.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

