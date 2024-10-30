Lexar launches Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub for mobile video creators

Lexar has introduced its Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub, a compact storage solution designed for mobile video recording. Following a Kickstarter campaign that raised $1 million in pledges, Lexar’s new SSD aims to support creators with portable, high-speed storage optimized for on-the-go Apple ProRes 4K video capture.

The Go Portable SSD is available in sizes up to 2TB and offers read speeds of 1050MB/s and write speeds of 1000MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen 2, delivering reliable performance for 4K recording and rapid backups. With an IP65 rating, it is resistant to dust and water and is drop-tested to handle up to a one-meter fall, making it well-suited for outdoor and mobile shoots.

Combined with the included hub, the SSD enables creators to connect multiple peripherals via four USB Type-C ports, which can accommodate devices like lighting equipment, microphones, and power banks. The hub setup also supports wireless plug-and-play, helping users manage their equipment without the hassle of extra cables.

Lexar has priced the Professional Go Portable SSD and Hub at $239.99 for 1TB and $349.99 for 2TB, while the SSD by itself (sans hub) is available for $189.99 for 1TB and $299.99 for 2TB. Both the SSD and hub come in black and silver finishes and can be purchased here now.

