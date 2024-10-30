Proton VPN brings privacy-focused streaming to Apple TV

Proton VPN has rolled out its Apple TV app, responding to what it claims has been a high demand from its user community. The app, available to those with a paid Proton VPN subscription, allows users to access streaming content while using Proton VPN’s privacy features on their Apple TV.

With access to over 8,500 servers across 112 countries, Proton VPN aims to open up streaming options, making it possible to watch content from platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ on Apple TV. The app’s setup is straightforward: users download it from the App Store, visit protonvpn.com/appletv to log in, and enter a code displayed on the Apple TV. Users can then select a country or choose the “Fastest country” option to connect to the most optimal server available.

Proton VPN highlights that its tvOS app is designed for a large screen and is compatible with the Apple TV remote or any other supported remote, aiming for ease of use. By routing streaming through Proton VPN, users have a layer of protection that prevents internet service providers and other third parties from viewing their online activity or location, enhancing privacy while streaming content.

For Proton VPN users who prioritize privacy but want the flexibility of streaming on a larger screen, this Apple TV app is certainly worth a look.

