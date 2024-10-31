Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.7.1 is the operating system you need!

If you’re tired of Windows 11 and ready for a fresh start, Nitrux 3.7.1 is absolutely worth exploring. This Linux-based distribution has just rolled out its latest update (build 311024.sp), featuring Linux 6.11.5-1 (Liquorix), a setup that targets performance, security, and compatibility enhancements.

For those willing to give Nitrux a shot, a clean installation with the latest media is recommended to avoid any compatibility issues. Existing users of Nitrux 3.7.0 can review the upgrade notes for a smooth transition to the latest release. Among its software updates, you’ll find Firefox at version 132.0, MESA 3D Graphics Library to 24.2.4, NVIDIA’s Linux driver at 565.57.01, and AMD’s Open Source Driver for Vulkan. Additionally, Nitrux now incorporates the latest Linux firmware, bringing broad support across various hardware -- from Qualcomm’s Wi-Fi 6 chips to Intel’s integrated graphics.

Nitrux isn’t just another Linux distribution; it’s packed with performance tweaks that network and gaming enthusiasts might appreciate. The new Sysctl settings include dynamic TCP buffer limits for improved network speed and stability, packet handling for high-speed connections, and several security optimizations aimed at reducing vulnerabilities. Nitrux also includes updates to address memory efficiency, including tweaks to reduce unnecessary I/O disk access, which translates to quicker, smoother performance.

On the visual and usability side, the default settings have also received a thoughtful overhaul. Nitrux enables soft and word wrapping by default in the micro editor, ideal for those who appreciate clean, organized code. It has reorganized SDDM (Simple Desktop Display Manager) configuration files and included support for experimental Wayland. However, NVIDIA users might want to tread carefully, as the combination of SDDM with Wayland and the proprietary driver caused issues with gaming applications.

For gamers, there’s new support for GameMode, which adjusts system settings on-the-fly to optimize performance. Nitrux also introduces the Extensible Virtual Display Interface (EVDI) driver, DisplayLink driver updates, and AppArmor enhancements for security. Additionally, KDE users can enjoy the new KZones feature for snapping windows into custom zones, adding functionality to the desktop environment that rivals even Windows’ built-in snapping features.

In terms of security, this release places a strong emphasis on defending against common network attacks. Reverse Path Filtering, disabling of source routing, and Kernel Control Flow Integrity (KCFI) are just a few of the security upgrades. Notably, disabling the SysRq key prevents unauthorized access, and RCU optimizations keep system resources free for essential tasks.

While the extensive list of updates can seem daunting, each improvement represents a piece of Nitrux’s puzzle -- delivering a smooth and secure experience for those daring enough to leave Windows behind. And as always, the best way to experience this evolution is to jump in with a fresh installation. Download an ISO here now.

