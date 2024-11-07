Get 'Python Feature Engineering Cookbook, Third Edition' for FREE and save $35.99!

No Comments

Streamline data preprocessing and feature engineering in your machine learning project with this third edition of the Python Feature Engineering Cookbook to make your data preparation more efficient. This guide addresses common challenges, such as imputing missing values and encoding categorical variables using practical solutions and open source Python libraries.

You’ll learn advanced techniques for transforming numerical variables, discretizing variables, and dealing with outliers. Each chapter offers step-by-step instructions and real-world examples, helping you understand when and how to apply various transformations for well-prepared data.

The book explores feature extraction from complex data types such as dates, times, and text. You’ll see how to create new features through mathematical operations and decision trees and use advanced tools like Featuretools and tsfresh to extract features from relational data and time series.

By the end, you’ll be ready to build reproducible feature engineering pipelines that can be easily deployed into production, optimizing data preprocessing workflows and enhancing machine learning model performance.

Python Feature Engineering Cookbook, from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 20, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

PNY unveils PRO Elite Prime microSD cards and Performance Prime card reader

Businesses turn to humans to combat AI threats

Plugable launches USBC-9IN1E 9-in-1 USB-C hub with 140W power delivery pass-through

Get 'Python Feature Engineering Cookbook, Third Edition' for FREE and save $35.99!

You can buy Sony PlayStation 5 Pro now!

Cybersecurity professionals pessimistic about AI

Microsoft shoves AI features into even more Windows 11 apps including Paint and Notepad

Most Commented Stories

Switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux is like Columbus discovering America

32 Comments

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals how much you'll need to pay to keep receiving updates

18 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

13 Comments

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

11 Comments

Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

9 Comments

Belkin launches Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock with 150W power

8 Comments

The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is here -- don’t delay, dump Windows 11 today!

7 Comments

Apple launches new compact Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chips

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.