Navigating the world of disinformation, deepfakes and AI-generated deception [Book Review]

Online scams aren't anything new, but thanks to artificial intelligence they're becoming more sophisticated and harder to detect. We've also seen a rise in disinformation and deepfakes many of them made possible, or at least more plausible, by AI.

This means that venturing onto the internet is increasingly like negotiating a digital minefield. With FAIK, risk management specialist at KnowBe4 Perry Carpenter sets out to dissect what makes these threats work and the motivations behind them as well as offering some strategies to protect yourself.

This is no dry technical guide though, it's all presented in a very readable style, each chapter starts with a short fictional scenario and then goes on to explain the techniques used to create real world issues like it. It covers things like the use of generative AI, the methods used to manipulate our human nature, data bias, deepfakes and more.

The later chapters look at practical strategies you can use to spot the signs of a scam or fake and hopefully avoid falling for it. These include the importance of fact checking and developing your own cognitive defenses, as well as the limitations of relying on technological methods.

You'll also find lots of links to online resources, whether that's sites that help you spot phishing emails, detect fake news or test your skills at spotting AI-generated images and videos.

The key takeaway here is that this isn't really a technical problem so much as one of human nature. It's by remaining alert and learning to be suitably skeptical, therefore, that you can best defend yourself.

If you want to understand more about the latest threats and how AI is influencing our lives -- whether we like it or not -- then FAIK should definitely find a place on your bookshelf.

FAIK is published by Wiley in both eBook and tree book formats and is available to order direct or from booksellers.