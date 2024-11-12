Microsoft’s answer to Apple Intelligence may be Windows Intelligence

Branding is important, and this is something we’ve already seen with digital assistants like Siri. Moving into the artificial intelligence era, companies have been falling over themselves to get their own stamp on their version of AI.

Apple has opted for the reasonably predictable “Apple Intelligence”, while Microsoft’s approach has been a little more haphazard. But now there are clues that suggest the company has finally come to understand the importance of giving people an overarching term to cover all of its AI-related offerings. Say hello to Windows Intelligence.

As is so often the case, it is the preview builds of Windows 11 that give us more information than Microsoft has shared openly. While it is not yet clear whether existing names such as Recall (the controversial activity tracking feature), or Copilot (which can mean anything Microsoft wants it to mean on a changing basis) will change, it looks as though the cover-all label for such AI tools from Microsoft will be Windows Intelligence.

In typical form, Microsoft has said noting official about this, but there is evidence to be seen in Windows 11 24H2. We’ve already seen references to Windows Intelligence, and images have been shared on X showing this:

https://twitter.com/teroalhonen/status/1847290774272045118

More recently, placeholder pages within Settings that appear to relate to Windows Intelligence have been spotted as well:

https://twitter.com/thebookisclosed/status/1855540841441337662

We’ll have to wait to see exactly how Microsoft intends to use this naming scheme, but it definitely seems that Windows Intelligence (or the odd-sounding WI) is the future for the company.

Image credit: Skorzewiak / depositphotos

