BIOSTAR MT-N97 industrial computer targets system integrators and AIOT development

BIOSTAR has introduced the MT-N97 industrial computer, a fanless and compact system designed for modern industrial needs. This PC is aimed at supporting applications in automation, edge computing, and AIOT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) development, promising quiet and stable operation for demanding environments.

At the core of the MT-N97 is an Intel Alder Lake N SOC Processor, specifically the Intel N97. This quad-core chip runs up to 3.6GHz while maintaining a 12W TDP (Thermal Design Power), balancing power efficiency with capable performance for continuous use without excessive heat output.

The MT-N97 stands out with support for triple 4K display output via two HDMI ports and one USB-C port, enabling flexible setups for visualization tasks like monitoring and digital signage. Dual GbE LAN ports help provide steady network connectivity, critical for seamless data transfers in high-traffic settings.

Practical features include a USB-C PD Sink (20V/5A) for quick data transmission and power delivery, and M.2 Key M slots that allow users to add specialized components such as AI accelerators or SSDs for customization. The MT-N97’s storage options, supporting both M.2 and SATAIII, can meet the data needs of edge computing and automation, where real-time processing is essential.

BIOSTAR’s MT-N97 is designed to handle a range of industrial applications, emphasizing stability and customization. It’s built for those who need a dependable system for demanding tasks, whether it’s automation, edge computing, or running digital displays. The combination of reliable hardware and flexible expansion options makes it a solid choice for professionals looking for performance that won’t compromise under pressure.