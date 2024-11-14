Transcend unveils CFX735 CFast card for secure and high-performance storage

Transcend has introduced its new CFX735 CFast card aimed at professionals who need reliable data storage. This card comes equipped with built-in write protection technology, catering to applications that demand secure and stable data handling.

The CFast card is built using 112-layer 3D NAND flash technology and connects via a SATA III 6Gb/s interface. This ensures impressive read/write speeds and large storage capacities, making it suitable for data-heavy operations. The CFX735 model can handle temperatures ranging from -5°C to 70°C, making it versatile for various working environments.

A standout feature of the CFX735 is the built-in write-protect switch, offering enhanced data security. Users can toggle this switch to prevent unintended modifications or deletions, which is crucial for protecting important data. Additionally, the card supports AES encryption, boosting data safety against unauthorized access.

Transcend’s CFX735 card also leverages SLC Mode technology, providing durability with up to 100,000 P/E cycles. This ensures it can handle frequent data writes, making it suitable for various sectors, including gaming, medical devices, and transportation systems, where reliability is a must.

Transcend shares detailed specifications below.

Details Form Factor CFast Bus Interface SATA III 6Gb/s Flash Type 112-layer 3D NAND flash (SLC mode) Capacity 20 GB / 40 GB / 80 GB / 160 GB / 320 GB Operating Voltage 3.3V±5% Operating Temperature (Standard) -5°C (23°F) ~ 70°C (158°F) Operating Temperature (Wide) -40°C (-40°F) ~ 85°C (185°F) Storage Temperature -40°C (-40°F) ~ 85°C (185°F) Humidity 0% ~ 95% Shock 15 G, 11 ms, 3 axis Vibration (Operating) 3 G (peak-to-peak), 5 Hz ~ 800 Hz (frequency) Power Consumption (Max.) 1.2 watt(s) Read Speed (Max.) Up to 550 MB/s Write Speed (Max.) Up to 520 MB/s Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) 3,000,000 hour(s) Warranty Three-year Limited

The CFX735 CFast card is backed by a three-year limited warranty and is manufactured in Taiwan, adhering to stringent quality control standards. The card has undergone extensive environmental testing, underlining Transcend’s focus on professional-grade performance and long-term dependability.