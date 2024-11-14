Yahoo Mail launches app update with AI features

Yahoo Mail has released an updated mobile app featuring AI-driven tools, a messaging-inspired design, and new gamification elements aimed at enhancing inbox management. The app introduces features that help users organize their emails, compose responses more efficiently, and perform actions directly from the inbox view.

“We know people struggle to keep up with their inbox volume and with organizing the messages that matter most,” said Rob Gelick, General Manager of Yahoo Mail. “We want to make email more manageable, useful, and feel less like ‘work’ by powering the experience with AI features that make reviewing emails fast and efficient.”

The updated app provides AI-generated one-line summaries that preview message contents and suggest possible actions, making it easier for users to review emails and respond quickly. It also offers quick-action options that allow users to interact with their messages, such as tracking packages or RSVPing to events, directly from the inbox. Notifications can be customized to highlight important email categories.

The app’s messaging-like interface aims to simplify composing and replying to emails, with AI tools that help tailor messages to different tones, including professional and friendly. The primary inbox can be organized by sender, content, or user-defined topics, prioritizing important messages. Users can also unsubscribe or delete messages from specific senders with a tap.

To make email management more engaging, the app introduces gamified inbox cleanup. Users are prompted to delete, archive, or mark emails as read in seconds, making the task feel more interactive and less daunting. Users can also link external email accounts, such as Gmail and Outlook, into the Yahoo Mail app, allowing them to manage multiple accounts in one place without creating a new Yahoo account.

This mobile app update follows Yahoo Mail’s earlier AI-driven redesign of its desktop experience, which brought features like a cleaner interface, priority inbox, and message summaries. The new mobile app is currently available for iOS users in the US, with plans to expand to more platforms and roll out additional features in the coming months.

