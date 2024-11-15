McAfee reports rise in AI scams and deepfake threats for holiday shoppers

McAfee has released its 2024 Global Holiday Shopping Scams Study, providing insight into how AI-driven scams and deepfake technology are increasingly affecting shoppers during the holiday season. The research highlights that these advanced scams are becoming harder to identify, causing many consumers to change their shopping behavior to avoid potential risks.

The study surveyed 7,128 adults across seven countries, including the U.S., Australia, India, the UK, France, Germany, and Japan, and was conducted online in November 2024.

According to the study, 78 percent of U.S. consumers believe that cybercriminal activity intensifies during the holiday season, while 88 percent recognize that AI has escalated both the frequency and sophistication of scams. The report found that 59 percent of Americans feel more anxious about falling victim to online scams compared to last year.

McAfee Labs data underscores these concerns, showing a noticeable uptick in unsolicited holiday-related emails starting in early October. The volume of Black Friday-themed emails alone increased by 495 percent from October to early November, with Christmas-themed emails seeing a 314 percent rise over the same period. This trend suggests that consumers need to remain cautious as the holiday season progresses.

Scammers are taking advantage of advanced AI technology to craft more convincing messages and promotions. Shoppers are often motivated by what appear to be legitimate communications, with 57 percent citing emails and 34 percent noting text messages as major influences on their holiday shopping. However, only half of consumers regularly verify the authenticity of these messages, and nearly 20 percent never do, making them more susceptible to scams.

Younger shoppers appear particularly vulnerable to AI-generated scams. The study indicates that 21 percent of Americans have unknowingly purchased fake items endorsed by deepfake celebrity promotions. This issue is more prevalent among Gen Z and Millennial consumers, where about one in three has been tricked by such scams, in contrast to 5 percent of those aged 55 and older.

Abhishek Karnik, Head of Threat Research at McAfee, commented on these developments, stating, “The holidays are a season many look forward to – from consumers, to retailers, to cybercrooks. Using AI-powered tools, scammers can now more quickly and easily create near-perfect imitations of trusted brand messages, celebrity faces and voices, and websites. We’re urging people to stay cautious, think twice about deals that seem too good to be true, and use the best online tools to protect their information.”

The study highlighted several key trends:

Scam messages are increasingly targeting consumers. The study found that 64 percent of Americans encounter scam messages through email, 20 percent via text, and 16 percent on social media. Common scams include fake delivery issue notifications (59 percent), false purchase alerts (44 percent), urgent messages about bank or credit card issues (37 percent), and notifications claiming to be from Amazon regarding account updates (35 percent).

Pursuing discounts could carry hidden risks. As 84 percent of Americans search for the best holiday deals amid rising prices, many may inadvertently expose themselves to scams. The report shows that 57 percent plan to shop earlier to save money, 38 percent are likely to act quickly when they spot a good deal, and 19 percent are willing to shop with lesser-known retailers if prices are appealing.

Social media shopping comes with new challenges. With over 100 million Americans now making purchases directly on social platforms like Instagram and TikTok, shoppers face new risks. Only 59 percent of consumers feel confident identifying deepfake or AI-generated content on social media. The study notes that 83 percent of Gen Z consumers start their shopping on these platforms, even though 90 percent report seeing ads from unfamiliar brands.

To help consumers stay safe, McAfee shared several recommendations (including its own products and solutions, of course!):

Pause before clicking. Avoid interacting with emails or texts that contain links, even if they claim to offer good deals or delivery updates. Always navigate directly to official websites when possible.

Use AI tools to protect against scams. Solutions like McAfee’s Text Scam Detector can help users identify suspicious links in text messages and emails, enhancing their online security.

Be aware of deepfake warning signs. Look out for inconsistencies such as unnatural facial movements, mismatched audio and video, or distorted features.

Invest in comprehensive protection. Products like McAfee+ provide identity, privacy, and device security, offering features that detect suspicious sites and links. For those with AI-enabled devices, tools like McAfee’s Deepfake Detector can flag deepfake audio and video content.

Image Cedit: karen roach/Shutterstock