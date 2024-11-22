Apple's approach to MDM and what we can learn from it [Q&A]

The rise of hybrid and remote working has put added emphasis on the need for mobile device management (MDM).

We spoke to Weldon Dodd, SVP of global solutions at cloud-based automation and device management specialist Kandji, to find out more about Apple's approach to MDM and the broader lessons businesses can apply from this in order to solve complex IT challenges.

BN: How did Apple's approach to user-centric design influence its development of Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions?

WD: Apple's commitment to user-centric design, rooted in simplicity and intuitive functionality, deeply influenced its approach to MDM solutions. The company applied its design philosophy to ensure that IT tasks, often complex, were made simple and seamless for administrators and end users alike. This focus on user experience is evident in how Apple designed MDM tools to streamline the device management process, making it as easy as possible to configure, secure, and maintain devices across enterprises. Apple's MDM is an example of its design principle -- products should 'just work' -- with minimal friction for IT teams and employees.

BN: How has automation through Apple's MDM tools improved the efficiency of managing diverse devices in the workplace?

WD: Automation in Apple's MDM tools has significantly enhanced the efficiency of managing a wide range of devices by removing manual configurations and streamlining administrative tasks. Tools like Apple Configurator, along with remote management capabilities, enable IT teams to apply policies, update software, and enforce security standards across thousands of devices without manual intervention. This level of automation allows administrators to handle large fleets of devices more quickly and efficiently, ensuring that organizations can maintain security, compliance, and operational standards with minimal disruption to end users.

BN: What impact has Apple's Automated Device Enrollment (ADE) had on reducing manual intervention in device management?

WD: Apple's Automated Device Enrollment (ADE) has been a game-changer in reducing manual intervention in device management. With ADE, devices are automatically enrolled in MDM as soon as they're turned on, applying all necessary configurations, apps, and security policies without IT teams having to manually touch each device. This not only streamlines the deployment process but ensures that every device is instantly ready for use. It's a perfect example of how automation, when done right, can remove inefficiencies, reduce errors, and enable teams to scale their operations with minimal hands-on involvement.

BN: How does Declarative Device Management (DDM) represent a shift from traditional automation methods, and what are its key benefits for enterprises?

WD: Declarative Device Management (DDM) is a big leap forward in automation, shifting from traditional command-based management to a model where devices take a more proactive role. Instead of MDM servers constantly pushing commands to devices, DDM allows the devices themselves to assess and apply policies based on a declared state set by IT administrators. This results in less back-and-forth with servers and faster responses to compliance needs. For enterprises, DDM brings major benefits -- greater scalability, reduced server load, and a more dynamic, self-managing system that ensures devices stay compliant without constant oversight.

BN: What role do feedback loops play in enhancing automation in IT management, and how has Apple's experience with MDM exemplified this concept?

WD: Feedback loops are the backbone of smart automation. Apple's MDM journey is a great example of this, where feedback from IT administrators has continually shaped and improved its automation capabilities. By understanding how users interact with their devices and what IT teams need, Apple has been able to refine its MDM solutions, introducing smarter, more adaptive features like Declarative Device Management. This constant loop of feedback and improvement has made Apple's automation more responsive, helping businesses manage their devices more effectively while ensuring their systems are always evolving.

BN: What are the most significant lessons other organizations can learn from Apple's iterative approach to refining its MDM capabilities?

WD: There's a lot to be learned from Apple's iterative approach to MDM. First and foremost, listening to users and adapting based on real-world feedback is key to building solutions that truly work. Apple's MDM has evolved over the years because the company has embraced this process, continuously enhancing its tools to meet changing enterprise needs. Another lesson is that automation should always simplify -- Apple's solutions make IT management easier, not harder. Lastly, automation is not static. It must evolve with new challenges, just as Apple has continuously refined its approach to device management, ensuring it stays ahead of the curve.

