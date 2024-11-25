Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W costs just $7

Raspberry Pi has unveiled the Pico 2 W, a $7 microcontroller that integrates wireless capabilities, building on the success of the previously released Pico 2. Powered by the RP2350 microcontroller and featuring an Infineon CYW43439 modem, this device is tailored for Internet of Things (IoT) enthusiasts and professionals alike.

The RP2350, a successor to the widely celebrated RP2040, introduces several upgrades, including faster cores, expanded memory, floating-point support, optimized power consumption, and enhanced security with Arm TrustZone for Cortex-M. These improvements aim to meet the demands of IoT projects that require local computation and seamless cloud connectivity.

The Pico 2 W supports 2.4GHz 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, making it versatile for various applications. Developers can leverage its compatibility with C and MicroPython libraries, ensuring smooth integration into existing projects. Its breadboard-friendly design remains a highlight, appealing to both hobbyists and prototypers.

You can buy it here now.