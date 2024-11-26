Butterball faces TikTok backlash as resurfaced PETA footage highlights alleged turkey abuse

Butterball is at the center of a social media firestorm after PETA resurfaced disturbing footage from 2006 showing severe mistreatment of turkeys at one of its facilities. The footage posted on Instagram, which PETA alleges was secretly recorded by an undercover investigator, depicts turkeys being subjected to violent handling and abuse, sparking outrage across platforms like TikTok.

The video has fueled a wave of criticism on social media, where users are sharing the footage and calling for boycotts of Butterball products. TikTok has been especially active, with users posting videos under hashtags like #BoycottButterball and #FowlPlay. Some TikTokers have documented returning Butterball turkeys to stores, while others are encouraging consumers to reconsider their Thanksgiving dinner traditions. The footage has reignited concerns about animal welfare in food production and whether companies are adequately addressing ethical concerns.

PETA has long criticized Butterball for what it alleges are inhumane practices, and the resurfacing of this footage has brought the issue back into the spotlight. The organization is urging consumers to avoid Butterball products and consider alternatives. Among the cruelty depicted in the footage is an alleged practice of cloacal abuse, where turkeys are sexually assaulted.

Butterball has not released a statement addressing the renewed backlash, leaving many to question whether the company has taken meaningful steps to address the issues raised in the 2006 investigation. While the footage is nearly two decades old, it has sparked fresh outrage, particularly among younger generations of consumers who are learning about the controversy for the first time via TikTok.

This backlash highlights the power of social media in amplifying accountability. Platforms like TikTok allow issues to resurface and reach a broad audience, creating challenges for brands that might have previously been able to weather such scandals with minimal public scrutiny. For Butterball, the fallout could extend beyond immediate criticism, as some consumers pledge to boycott the brand entirely and explore plant-based or alternative options for future holiday meals.

As the controversy continues to spread, Butterball’s silence leaves its next steps uncertain. Whether the company can effectively address the concerns raised and rebuild trust remains to be seen.

Image credit: rafapress / depositphotos