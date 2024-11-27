Are Black Friday deals really all that good?

No Comments

In recent years the concept of Black Friday has spread beyond the US thanks to the web, such that millions around the world now go online at this time of year in search of bargains. But are the deals on offer really all they seem?

A new report from Smartproxy suggests that they might not be. It highlights the tactics some sites use to create the illusion of savings. Many increase the baseline prices of products in the weeks before Black Friday. So by the time the 'discounts' hit, they're often just bringing prices back to normal.

Data analytics tools and web scraping play a massive role in this process. Retailers use them to monitor competitor pricing and adjust their own offers instantly. In 2023, Smartproxy recorded a surge in web scraping requests leading up to Black Friday with November 19 seeing 4.1B requests, peaking on November 23 (Black Friday) with 7.1B requests.

"Our scraping solutions data reveals just how competitive Black Friday has become, with pricing dynamically adjusting in real time. Dynamic pricing turns pricing into a flexible tool, letting eCommerce platforms quickly respond to demand, inventory, and customer behavior, especially during events like Black Friday. While it boosts profits and competitiveness, it also requires brands to build transparency and trust, helping customers feel informed rather than manipulated by price shifts," says Gabriele Verbickaite, product marketing manager at Smartproxy.

The report does, however, suggest that shoppers are getting wise to these tactics. Many now rely on price comparison tools and web scraping solutions themselves to cut through the noise and find genuine deals while shopping during the off-season.

"While data aggregation is used by businesses to stay competitive during the Black Friday race-to-the-bottom, web scraping is no longer a tool used exclusively by eCommerce platforms," adds Vytautas Savickas, CEO at Smartproxy. "It has become a powerful solution for shoppers aiming to maximize peak shopping festival savings. And it's not just about finding the best deal; it's also about saving precious time."

You can read more, including tips on when to get the best deals, on the Smartproxy blog.

Image credit: PEPPERSMINT/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Are Black Friday deals really all that good?

Free online tool shines a light on the global threat landscape

Cyber exposure management in today's enterprise landscape [Q&A]

Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Eleven earbuds promise premium sound and design

Butterball faces TikTok backlash as resurfaced PETA footage highlights alleged turkey abuse

Celebrate Thanksgiving by switching from Windows 11 to Linux with elementary OS 8

Holiday shoppers in threat actors' sights

Most Commented Stories

What happens to Linux when Linus Torvalds dies?

25 Comments

Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

22 Comments

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals how much you'll need to pay to keep receiving updates

20 Comments

Bluesky thinking -- why left-wingers are leaving X and why X will get over it

17 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

9 Comments

Tech leaders congratulate Donald Trump on 2024 election victory

8 Comments

Frustrated with Windows 11? The stunning Nitrux Linux 3.7.1 is the OS you deserve

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.