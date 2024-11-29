Adlink launches EMP100 mini PC for smart retail and industrial use

No Comments

Adlink Technology has introduced its new EMP100 Mini PC, a compact device aimed at both smart retail and industrial sectors. With its small size (13 x 10.7 x 2.8cm) and fanless design, this versatile machine promises to handle tasks like digital signage, IoT applications, and edge computing in space-constrained environments.

Powered by Intel Celeron processors (N6210/J6412), the EMP100 supports dual 4K displays through two HDMI ports, making it a solid option for eye-catching digital signage or interactive kiosks. It also includes IoT connectivity with a single GbE LAN port and offers optional Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Expansion options are available with M.2 slots for storage or wireless modules, allowing for some customization.

In retail, this mini PC is positioned as a solution for tasks like running self-service kiosks, powering point-of-sale systems, or delivering engaging digital displays. Its fanless design reduces maintenance needs, which might appeal to businesses looking for dependable performance without frequent downtime.

For industrial environments, the EMP100 aims to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructures. It’s pitched as a tool for real-time machinery monitoring, IoT gateway functionality, and even basic surveillance. Adlink says it’s built to handle harsh conditions, so it could be useful in automated production lines or other demanding setups.

While pricing hasn’t been disclosed, you can request a quote here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Adlink launches EMP100 mini PC for smart retail and industrial use

Security must be used as a springboard, not just a shield

Best Windows apps this week

Australia passes social media ban for under 16s

The crucial role of data pipelines in building strong GenAI apps [Q&A]

Proving Linux is not a safe sanctuary, ESET finds first Linux-targeting UEFI bootkit malware

Firefox for Linux switches to .tar.xz packaging for smaller downloads and faster installation

Most Commented Stories

Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

25 Comments

What happens to Linux when Linus Torvalds dies?

25 Comments

Bluesky thinking -- why left-wingers are leaving X and why X will get over it

20 Comments

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals how much you'll need to pay to keep receiving updates

20 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

9 Comments

Tech leaders congratulate Donald Trump on 2024 election victory

8 Comments

Frustrated with Windows 11? The stunning Nitrux Linux 3.7.1 is the OS you deserve

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.