Adlink launches EMP100 mini PC for smart retail and industrial use

Adlink Technology has introduced its new EMP100 Mini PC, a compact device aimed at both smart retail and industrial sectors. With its small size (13 x 10.7 x 2.8cm) and fanless design, this versatile machine promises to handle tasks like digital signage, IoT applications, and edge computing in space-constrained environments.

Powered by Intel Celeron processors (N6210/J6412), the EMP100 supports dual 4K displays through two HDMI ports, making it a solid option for eye-catching digital signage or interactive kiosks. It also includes IoT connectivity with a single GbE LAN port and offers optional Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Expansion options are available with M.2 slots for storage or wireless modules, allowing for some customization.

In retail, this mini PC is positioned as a solution for tasks like running self-service kiosks, powering point-of-sale systems, or delivering engaging digital displays. Its fanless design reduces maintenance needs, which might appeal to businesses looking for dependable performance without frequent downtime.

For industrial environments, the EMP100 aims to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructures. It’s pitched as a tool for real-time machinery monitoring, IoT gateway functionality, and even basic surveillance. Adlink says it’s built to handle harsh conditions, so it could be useful in automated production lines or other demanding setups.

While pricing hasn’t been disclosed, you can request a quote here.