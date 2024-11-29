Security must be used as a springboard, not just a shield

Cybersecurity is often frustratingly seen as a boardroom burden -- a compulsory cost to keep threats at bay. This “necessary evil” mindset is holding businesses back and leading to a critical opportunity to leverage security as a driver of success being missed.

It’s time we looked at cybersecurity investments differently. Rather than the board reluctantly seeing the investments solely as a necessity for threat prevention, organizations should see cybersecurity also as a powerful enabler of productivity and growth. As digital transformation accelerates across manufacturing, healthcare, and other critical infrastructure sectors where cyber-physical systems (CPS) underpin operations, security needs to keep up with the pace of innovation, supporting -- and even driving -- new efficiencies, customer trust, and competitive advantages which all come with improving cyber and operational resilience.

It’s time for security leaders to demonstrate that investing in security isn’t just about reducing risks; it’s about also utilizing it as a springboard for long-term success.

Moving from a burden to a business enabler

As CPS-enabled organizations embrace digital transformation to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs, they also face heightened exposure to cyber risks through a larger attack surface. With the right choice of vendor, partner and program, organizations that increasingly adopt advanced technologies such as remote monitoring will be able to adopt a more integrated and proactive approach to cybersecurity as it becomes essential to business operations.

With more CISOs from IT backgrounds now overseeing CPS environments, an interesting shift is underway. Next year, CISOs are expected to drive a converged security model that not only prioritizes resilience and minimizes downtime but also positions cybersecurity as a core operational enabler. This will bring a renewed focus on operational uptime, alongside traditional data protection, setting new standards in traditionally process-driven industries.

This new mindset will make it possible for companies to confidently leverage innovation for increased productivity and competitive advantage. Organizations that lead in this convergence will be the ones which establish cross-functional teams, or even centers of excellence, dedicated to managing third-party and supply chain security, addressing specific vulnerabilities common in CPS settings.

This integration not only reduces operational risks but also enhances agility within these environments. As a result, organizations that embed security from the outset are better positioned to adopt advanced technologies seamlessly and gain a competitive edge. Meanwhile, those that delay risk being left vulnerable to competitive pressures from more agile and security-focused competitors.

Realigning Security with Business Outcomes

To gain traction in the boardroom, cybersecurity strategies must reflect the metrics that matter to business leaders. This means focusing on showing how investments can simultaneously improve areas like productivity, continuity, and customer satisfaction, while also preventing threats. The most important metrics will vary depending on the organization’s structure and priorities. For instance, a manufacturing company might measure the impact of security on uptime and production speed.

In a recent survey of cybersecurity professionals tasked with securing cyber-physical systems (CPS) -- including operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), and other types of connected assets -- Claroty found that nearly half of organizations experience more than 12 hours of operational downtime from a cyberattack, with a further third reporting downtime lasting a full day. It is vital for security leaders to be able to translate how investing in proactive security measures can dramatically reduce this disruption. Through investing in effective asset management and visibility, organizations can faster detect threats and unwanted access, meaning remediation can be prioritized as well as easier compliance with industry regulations.

Metrics like uptime, efficiency, and customer satisfaction resonate with board-level decision-makers and show how security investments protect and even enhance business performance. With the right choice of vendor, security leaders will be able to provide a proactive and results-oriented approach. This can help security communicate cybersecurity’s tangible contributions to long-term business goals, making it more visible and valued at the board level.

Building trust and a competitive edge through security

In a competitive landscape, cybersecurity becomes an essential element of customer trust. Claroty found that reputational damage was the second highest concern during a cyberattack, showing that unplanned downtime, service disruptions, and breaches are not only costly but also recognized by leaders as eroding public faith in the organization.

Industries that depend on consistent service delivery should see security as critical to safeguarding reputation and maintaining customer loyalty. In this context, security is not just a defensive expense, it’s an investment in customer satisfaction and brand reliability.

Effective CPS security strategies protect more than just systems -- they reinforce the operational integrity that clients expect. By minimizing disruptions and maintaining reliability, organizations can create a stable environment that strengthens their competitive position and builds trust with stakeholders.

Cybersecurity as the foundation for the future

As the induction of digital devices transforms how operations unfold, smart organizations are reimagining cybersecurity -- not just as a defensive measure but as a catalyst for growth, innovation, and resilience as well.

When seamlessly integrated with core operations and aligned with strategic objectives, cybersecurity becomes a powerful enabler that propels businesses forward. For those willing to embrace this perspective, the benefits are significant.

By viewing cybersecurity as a strategic asset rather than just a mere safeguard, businesses can position themselves to seize new opportunities and pursue ambitious objectives. This proactive stance allows companies to ensure that their security framework is as robust as their aspirations. Cybersecurity is not just a protective layer; it’s an essential ingredient for sustainable growth and a hallmark of market leadership.

Image Credit: Nexusplexus / Dreamstime.com

Andrew Lintell is General Manager, EMEA, Claroty.