NixOS 24.11 Vicuña Linux distribution debuts with GNOME 47 and Plasma 6

NixOS 24.11 Vicuña is finally here after a brief week-long delay. The Linux distribution, known for its modularity and unique package management system, has been updated with new features, packages, and improvements. NixOS packages aren’t limited to the distribution itself -- they can also be used on other Linux systems and macOS, giving users flexibility beyond the standard installation. This latest release will receive bug fixes and security updates until June 31, 2025.

The development effort behind this version is impressive. A total of 2,669 contributors worked on 49,079 commits to bring this release to life. The team added 8,141 new packages, updated 20,975, and removed 3,970 to maintain security and manageability. Beyond packages, NixOS includes modules and tests that are integral to its functionality. This update introduces 119 new modules while retiring 30. Additionally, 1,706 options were added, and 556 were removed.

GNOME 47, also known as “Denver,” makes its debut in this release, offering new features like accent colors, support for smaller screens, and hardware-encoded screen capture. Plasma has been updated to version 6.2, bringing bug fixes and other changes that refine the desktop experience. Developers will appreciate the LLVM update to version 19, while GCC remains stable. Contributor Tristan Ross has worked to improve how multiple versions of LLVM are provided, making the system even more developer-friendly.

For macOS users, there’s good news. Darwin support has been enhanced thanks to the efforts of Emily, Randy Eckenrode, and toonn. These improvements should make Nixpkgs more accessible and functional for those running non-Linux systems.

Looking ahead, the next release, NixOS 25.05 Warbler, is already in development. For now, users can enjoy the improvements and updates in 24.11. Those interested in upgrading or trying out the release can find ISO images here.

