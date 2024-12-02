Managing the shift to machine-to-machine communication [Q&A]

As AI continues to evolve, it will enable machines to communicate in new, dynamic, autonomous ways without human intervention.

This machine-to-machine growth has a huge potential to impact industries from smart factories to energy. We spoke to John Kim, CEO of API communication specialist Sendbird, to discuss these changes and how they will affect business.

BN: How do you see the shift towards machine-to-machine communication impacting industries like smart factories and energy in the near future?

JK: The core difference between legacy machine-to-machine -- or M2M -- communication and AI-augmented M2M communication (especially leveraging generative AI) is that the former relies on tightly coupled integrations or well-defined protocols, while the latter can rely on more loosely coupled integrations and be more flexible. AI-augmented M2M allows a more diverse set of machines to interact and collaborate toward a common goal, in dynamic conditions where available resources and environmental structures can change without strict, predefined processes and workflows.

Due to this level of flexibility and dynamic adaptability of the new generation of AI-augmented M2M communication, this shift is poised to disrupt industries such as manufacturing, energy and beyond. In smart factories, M2M communication will enable seamless coordination between various machines and systems, leading to optimized production processes, predictive maintenance and real-time quality control. In the energy sector, M2M will facilitate efficient grid management, support demand response and integrate renewable energy more efficiently. As M2M adoption expands, we'll likely see increased automation, improved resource allocation and enhanced operational efficiency across these industries.

BN: In what ways is Sendbird integrating generative AI to enhance customer trust through personalization and automation?

JK: At Sendbird, we are integrating generative AI to enhance customer trust through personalization and automation. By implementing AI-powered chatbots, we are able to help businesses engage in more natural, context-aware conversations with their customers. Our focus is on creating personalized experiences that build trust while maintaining the human touch.

For example, our AI chatbots can analyze a customer's past interactions, purchase history, and preferences to provide tailored product recommendations and support. Our proprietary expertise in efficient data injection, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and other fine-tuning methods have allowed us to provide a superior quality chatbot experience of our customers.

AI chatbots can also seamlessly switch between multiple languages, breaking down communication barriers for global businesses. Additionally, our chatbots leverage advanced AI models to deliver more sophisticated, human-like responses that can handle complex queries and provide detailed assistance. This level of personalization and intelligent automation allows businesses to offer 24/7 support, resolve issues quickly, and create more engaging customer experiences, ultimately fostering deeper trust and loyalty. The level of personalization enabled by AI is truly exciting, as it can now go beyond just your name, loyalty status, and discount tiers. It can deeply understand your preferences and patterns, allowing businesses to hyper-tailor offerings and provide a highly 'human' experience in an automated fashion.

Without a doubt, this is an exciting time as AI promises to usher in a new age of personalization, enabling brands to target messaging at a granular level and foster deeper relationships with customers.

BN: How do you see AI transforming communication technology, particularly in terms of machine-to-machine transactions?

JK: In terms of communication technology, AI is especially transforming machine-to-machine transactions by enabling advanced data analysis and decision-making capabilities for connected devices. It's enhancing predictive maintenance and improving autonomous operations. AI will revolutionize the API economy, allowing machines to communicate and coordinate without human intervention or real investments into both hardware and software integrations, creating seamless and intelligent M2M communication ecosystems across various industries.

BN: What trends have you observed in user communication preferences?

JK: It truly has been a period of rapid growth for us over the past year, coming off consistent growth since our soft launch back in 2015. During this time, we uncovered several key trends in user communication preferences. One key finding is that there is a growing demand for rich, multimedia messaging experiences and real-time communication on your own business properties such as your mobile app and websites. In addition, users expect personalized interactions and integrated messaging within apps. In-app messaging is particularly effective, as it allows businesses to communicate securely with customers who have opted in, yielding higher conversion rates. Another significant trend we've observed is the increasing preference for omnichannel communication, where users expect seamless transitions between different platforms and devices while maintaining context and conversation history. This shift towards a more unified communication experience across multiple touchpoints has become crucial for businesses looking to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction.

BN: What potential risks or ethical considerations should be addressed as we move towards a more automated, AI-driven communication ecosystem?

JK: This is definitely something businesses need to keep top of mind. It is essential to address several potential risks and ethical considerations. Along with maintaining transparency in AI decision-making processes, ensuring data privacy and security is paramount, especially as data breaches and fraud schemes continue to rise. It's crucial to balance automation with human oversight and consider the societal impacts of increased automation. By using AI responsibly, we can create personalized and valuable communication experiences while building customer trust.

