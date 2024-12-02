New platform lets developers build more accurate AI apps faster

No Comments

High-quality retrieval is key to delivering the best user experience in AI search and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications.

Knowledge platform Pinecone has announced new vector database capabilities combined with proprietary AI models to help developers build more accurate AI applications, faster and more easily.

"Our goal at Pinecone has always been to make it as easy as possible for developers to build production-ready knowledgeable AI applications quickly and at scale," says Edo Liberty, founder and CEO of Pinecone. "By adding built-in and fully-managed inference capabilities directly into our vector database, as well as new retrieval functionality, we're not only simplifying the development process but also dramatically improving the performance and accuracy of AI-powered solutions."

By combining sparse retrieval, dense retrieval, and re-ranking capabilities within Pinecone, developers will be able to create end-to-end retrieval systems that deliver up to 48 percent and on average 24 percent better performance than dense or sparse retrieval alone.

It uses two proprietary models, pinecone-rerank-v0 which improves search accuracy by up to 60 percent, and on average nine percent, over industry-leading models on the Benchmarking-IR (BEIR) benchmark. In addition pinecone-sparse-english-v0 boosts performance for keyword-based queries.

A single API means engineers can now develop state-of-the-art applications without the burden of managing model hosting, integration, or infrastructure. Pinecone has also collaborated with Cohere to host cohere-rerank-v3.5 natively within the platform. This allows customers to easily select and use cohere-rerank-v3.5 directly from the Pinecone API to enhance the relevance of their search results.

Security is built in too, role-based access controls let users set API key roles for control and data plane operations, while customer-managed encryption keys enable users to control their own data encryption.

Pinecone is available through the AWS marketplace and developers can get started for free on the Pinecone console.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Open source supply chain faces security issues

New platform lets developers build more accurate AI apps faster

Managing the shift to machine-to-machine communication [Q&A]

Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve!

NixOS 24.11 Vicuña Linux distribution debuts with GNOME 47 and Plasma 6

Adlink launches EMP100 mini PC for smart retail and industrial use

Security must be used as a springboard, not just a shield

Most Commented Stories

Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

30 Comments

What happens to Linux when Linus Torvalds dies?

25 Comments

Bluesky thinking -- why left-wingers are leaving X and why X will get over it

21 Comments

Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve!

18 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

Tech leaders congratulate Donald Trump on 2024 election victory

8 Comments

Frustrated with Windows 11? The stunning Nitrux Linux 3.7.1 is the OS you deserve

7 Comments

Satechi unveils Mac mini M4 Stand and Hub with SSD Enclosure

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.