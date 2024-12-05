AGON by AOC Q27G4XY 27-inch QHD gaming monitor features Google TV

The AGON by AOC Q27G4XY 27-inch QHD gaming monitor combines gaming performance with built-in Google TV functionality. Featuring a 2560x1440 resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms GtG response time, this monitor offers competitive specifications for gaming enthusiasts. Compatibility with AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC ensures smoother gameplay, while HDR10 support enhances color and contrast for a better viewing experience.

With Google TV built into the monitor, users can easily access streaming apps, live TV, and more without switching devices. Google TV’s interface simplifies browsing and searching for content across multiple platforms, while Google Assistant enables hands-free voice control for added convenience.

The monitor also includes integrated up-firing speakers, designed to provide audio for games, movies, and music without requiring external speakers. This feature aims to enhance the overall multimedia experience while saving space.

For gamers, the monitor’s 180Hz refresh rate reduces motion blur, offering a more seamless visual experience during fast-paced gameplay. AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility minimize screen tearing and flickering, contributing to a smoother performance across HDMI and DisplayPort connections.

AOC offers its Re-Spawned Warranty with this model, providing up to four years of advance replacement coverage, a zero dead pixel guarantee, and one year of accidental damage protection. This warranty aims to give users peace of mind regarding durability and performance.

The AGON by AOC Q27G4XY gaming monitor is available now for $299.99 exclusively through Skytech Gaming, offering a mix of gaming and streaming capabilities in one device.