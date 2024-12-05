ORICO MiniMate M4PRO external SSD is designed for Mac mini M4 and more

ORICO has launched the MiniMate M4PRO, an external SSD enclosure aimed at users of the 2024 Mac mini and other devices. Built from aluminum alloy and finished in sleek silver, the M4PRO is designed to complement the aesthetics of the Mac mini while providing practical storage expansion for creative professionals and general users.

The MiniMate M4PRO supports SSD capacities ranging from 512GB to 8TB, making it ideal for handling large files or expanding the base storage of devices. Its compact dimensions (127x127x25mm) allow it to sit snugly either underneath or atop the Mac mini, creating a cohesive desktop look.

While ORICO advertises transfer rates of up to 40Gbps, users should note that this is the theoretical maximum of the interface. Actual performance will depend on the SSD inside the enclosure. In other words, you will not ever actually achieve 40Gbps.

The ORICO MiniMate M4PRO features a durable aluminum body paired with an integrated thermal design that includes strategically placed air ducts. This combination ensures efficient heat dissipation, allowing the device to maintain optimal performance even during demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, or transferring large files.

The MiniMate M4PRO is now available for purchase directly from ORICO’s website here. Keep in mind, while the ORICO MiniMate M4PRO is aesthetically designed to complement the Mac mini M4, its functionality extends far beyond Apple’s compact desktop. With compatibility across macOS, Windows, Linux, and Android, this versatile SSD enclosure is an excellent storage solution for any compatible device, whether you’re using it with a laptop, desktop, or other systems in need of high-speed, reliable storage.