Dodgy Windows 11 update? Microsoft suggests you use the ‘Fix problems using Windows Update’ option

Confused woman with laptop

There can be few Windows 11 users who are unfamiliar with having their computer borked by a bad update from Microsoft. Every month, the regular release of updates is followed by the acknowledgement of the issues caused and then, perhaps some time later, workarounds and fixes.

Microsoft’s latest advice is to use Windows Update to fix problems that may well have been caused by updates installed by Windows Update. Confused? While not a new option, Microsoft is now pushing and explaining the “Fix problems using Windows Update” feature more, having updated it for Windows 11.

See also:

The idea of using Windows Update to fix Windows Update-related issues might seem odd, but it’s really just a way of performing an in-place reinstallation of the operating system. It might have something of a sledgehammer-to-crack-a-nut vibe to it, but it can be helpful, and it’s not something that everyone is aware of or knows how to do.

In support documentation, Microsoft explains:

Windows Update can help fix problems with your PC. Fix problems using Windows Update is a recovery tool that can help resolve issues related to updates. Using this tool will reinstall the current version of Windows on your device. This tool preserves all your apps, documents, and settings. Make sure to keep your PC connected to a power source and the internet during reinstallation.

The option can be found by opening Settings, heading to System > Recovery and clicking Reinstall now under Fix problems using Windows Update.

But Microsoft concedes that it is not a solution for all problems and may not even be available on all systems. More details are available here.

Image credit: Aaron Amat / Dreamstime.com

