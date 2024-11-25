Windows 11 24H2 update is a nightmare for many gamers

A Windows update without problems is a rare thing indeed, and the bigger the update, the bigger the problems. This is certainly true of the most recent major update to Windows 11, the Windows 11 24H2 update.

The release has been plagued with issues, and the most recent to be confirmed by Microsoft affects gamers. Windows 11 24H2 has been found to be so problematic with various Ubisoft titles that the update has been blocked on devices that have these games installed.

A total of five games have been acknowledged as experiencing problems under Windows 11 24H2, and while Ubisoft released a workaround for one of them, this caused performance issue. Writing about the gaming issues on the Windows release health page, Microsoft warns of problems with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Star Wars Outlaws, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora:

After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, you might encounter issues with some Ubisoft games. These games might become unresponsive while starting, loading or during active gameplay. In some cases, users might receive a black screen.

Microsoft says that it is blocking the automatic installation of Windows 11 24H2 on systems with any of these games installed and advises against performing a manual installation. There is no fix available at the moment, but Microsoft and Ubisoft are working together to come up with a solution.

The only advice available at the moment is about how to exit a game if it stops responding:

Open Task Manager. This can be accomplished by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc on your keyboard. Alternatively, you can right-click on the Start button and select Task Manager from the menu. In the Task Manager window, look for your game in the Processes tab. It might be listed under the name of the game or the game launcher. Click on the game’s name to highlight it. Then, click the End Task button at the bottom right of the window. This will close the game.

Image credit: Dimarik16 / Dreamstime.com