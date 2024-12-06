Lexar introduces SL300 and ES3 portable SSDs with fast speeds and durable design

Lexar has launched two new portable SSDs, the SL300 and ES3, targeting everyday users and professionals who value speed and reliability in data storage. Both drives offer read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of 1000MB/s, claiming to be up to 9.5 times faster than traditional HDDs.

The SL300 and ES3 share nearly identical specifications, with no notable differences apart from their color -- the SL300 comes in black, while the ES3 is silver. Both drives are equipped with double-layer graphite sheets to manage heat during use and feature drop resistance up to 2 meters, making them durable options for those on the move.

The SSDs include a 2-in-1 USB-C/USB-A cable, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices such as PCs, Macs, tablets, and smartphones. Security is a central feature, as the drives come with Lexar DataShield 256-bit AES encryption software to help protect sensitive files. Additionally, Lexar offers a Recovery Tool to assist users in recovering accidentally deleted data.

“These are excellent drives for everyday tasks at home or busy professionals in the office,” said Joey Lopez, Lexar’s Director of Marketing. “They both feature snappy speeds to help boost efficiency and plug-and-play convenience to work with a wide range of devices.”

The SL300 is available here, priced at $109.99 for the 1TB model and $179.99 for 2TB. The ES3 is available here now at an MSRP of $179.99 for 2TB. Both options offer similar performance, leaving the choice largely up to aesthetic preference.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

