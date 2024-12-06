Windows 11 24H2 enters ‘a new stage of availability’ as Microsoft releases the update to more people

If you’ve been waiting for Windows 11 24H2 (also known as the Windows 11 2024 Update) to roll out to your computer, you might be in luck.

For anyone who doesn’t want to go to the hassle of forcing the update, there is the option of sitting back until Microsoft takes care of things for you. And there is good news on this front. The company has announced that Windows 11 24H2 has “entered a new stage of availability” and is now more widely available.

When it comes to staggered roll outs of software updates, Microsoft is always a little cagey with details. And things are no different with the Windows 11 2024 update.

We don’t know anything about the criteria used to determine who is being granted access to Windows 11 24H2, but we do know that this latest big update is now an option for more people. In a quiet update to the Windows release health page, Microsoft says:

Windows 11, version 24H2, also known as the Windows 11 2024 Update, is now available. This latest version of Windows is being rolled out in phases, and it has now entered a new stage of availability. Version 24H2 is being offered to a wider range of eligible devices running Windows 11, versions 22H2 and 23H2. To check if the update is available for your device, simply select Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates. If your device is ready for the update, you’ll see the option to Download and install.

The company adds: “for Copilot+ PC devices, new features will soon become available to the Windows Insider community, with a phased rollout to select devices and markets. Note that availability may differ based on the various silicon platforms”.

Windows 11 24H2 has not been without its problems, and it remains to be seen whether this wider rollout will uncover more issues, or is indicative that some of wrinkles people have been encountering have been ironed out.

Image credit: vadimrysev / depositphotos