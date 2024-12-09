Macally launches versatile iPad case with backlit keyboard and trackpad

Macally has launched its latest accessory for iPad users, a versatile iPad Case with Keyboard designed for productivity and protection. Compatible with the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models, this new case combines a detachable backlit keyboard, a multi-touch trackpad, and a fully adjustable stand, making it ideal for work, study, or entertainment.

According to Joey Ang, General Manager at Macally, “The iPad Case with Keyboard enhances productivity and flexibility. It’s the smart solution for work, play, and everything in between.”

The case is packed with features aimed at improving the overall iPad experience. The detachable Bluetooth keyboard includes adjustable backlighting and a rechargeable battery, allowing for seamless typing in any lighting condition. The integrated multi-touch trackpad offers a laptop-like experience with precise navigation and gesture controls.

Its multi-position stand can be adjusted from 15 to 75 degrees, supporting both landscape and portrait modes, and includes magnetic storage for the Apple Pencil. Beyond functionality, the durable case also provides full protection, safeguarding the iPad against bumps and scratches during travel and everyday use.

Weighing in as a lightweight, compact alternative to a traditional laptop, the Macally iPad Case with Keyboard maintains the slim profile of the iPad, delivering a portable solution without compromising usability.

The iPad Case with Keyboard is available in dark grey and comes in four models, each tailored to specific iPad sizes and generations. Pricing starts at $129.99, and they can be purchased from Amazon here now.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.