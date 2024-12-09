Macally launches versatile iPad case with backlit keyboard and trackpad

No Comments

Macally has launched its latest accessory for iPad users, a versatile iPad Case with Keyboard designed for productivity and protection. Compatible with the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models, this new case combines a detachable backlit keyboard, a multi-touch trackpad, and a fully adjustable stand, making it ideal for work, study, or entertainment.

According to Joey Ang, General Manager at Macally, “The iPad Case with Keyboard enhances productivity and flexibility. It’s the smart solution for work, play, and everything in between.”

The case is packed with features aimed at improving the overall iPad experience. The detachable Bluetooth keyboard includes adjustable backlighting and a rechargeable battery, allowing for seamless typing in any lighting condition. The integrated multi-touch trackpad offers a laptop-like experience with precise navigation and gesture controls.

Its multi-position stand can be adjusted from 15 to 75 degrees, supporting both landscape and portrait modes, and includes magnetic storage for the Apple Pencil. Beyond functionality, the durable case also provides full protection, safeguarding the iPad against bumps and scratches during travel and everyday use.

Weighing in as a lightweight, compact alternative to a traditional laptop, the Macally iPad Case with Keyboard maintains the slim profile of the iPad, delivering a portable solution without compromising usability.

The iPad Case with Keyboard is available in dark grey and comes in four models, each tailored to specific iPad sizes and generations. Pricing starts at $129.99, and they can be purchased from Amazon here now.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Macally launches versatile iPad case with backlit keyboard and trackpad

From ordinary to extraordinary: Seelen UI transforms Windows 10/11 into the OS you've always wanted -- download it now!

Reddit Answers tool uses AI to enhance search experience

IBM brings optics into the data center to save energy and boost speed

More gamers can install Windows 11 24H2 after Microsoft semi-lifts update block

The race against AI web scrapers: effective strategies to protect your data [Q&A]

Famm Connect is a queer-focused LinkedIn for establishing LGBTQIA+ business connections

Most Commented Stories

The stunning Oreon 10 arrives to replace Microsoft Windows -- download it now!

73 Comments

Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve!

56 Comments

Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

29 Comments

Microsoft refuses to ease Windows 11’s strict hardware requirements, despite the ditching of Windows 10

24 Comments

Today is the day! Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.8.0 is the OS you've been waiting for

22 Comments

Bluesky thinking -- why left-wingers are leaving X and why X will get over it

21 Comments

Waiting for Microsoft Windows 12 is a mistake when you can upgrade to Linux today

20 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.