Ohsnap announces MCON mobile gaming controller for MagSafe smartphones

Ohsnap has introduced MCON, a compact gaming controller designed for MagSafe-enabled smartphones. Set to launch on Kickstarter on January 2, 2025, and make its debut at CES 2025, MCON aims to provide a portable option for mobile gaming enthusiasts.

Developed by 19-year-old inventor Josh King in collaboration with Ohsnap CEO Dale Backus, MCON features a minimalist design that prioritizes portability and ease of use. With a “launch” button that slides out full-sized hall-effect joysticks and tactile buttons, the device connects via Bluetooth without requiring clamps, cables, or complex pairing.

Despite its slim build, MCON incorporates fold-out ergonomic handles and responsive controls. Early testers have highlighted its compatibility across various gaming platforms, including cloud gaming services and retro emulators. MCON attaches magnetically to MagSafe-enabled devices, compatible cases, or bare smartphones, allowing users to adjust it to their preferred gaming angle.

Designed to work across multiple ecosystems, MCON is positioned as a portable gaming solution that combines the functionality of a handheld console with the convenience of a smartphone.

The device will make its public debut at CES 2025, with Ohsnap presenting it at PEPCOM on January 6 and at booth #30828 in the South Hall. Backers can support the project on Kickstarter starting January 2, 2025.