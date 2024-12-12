Dynabook unveils ultra-light Portégé X30W-M with Intel Core Ultra processors and AI features

Dynabook Americas has introduced the Portégé X30W-M, a 13.3-inch 2-in-1 convertible laptop designed for business professionals, educators, and hybrid workers. This ultra-light laptop, weighing less than 1kg, combines flexibility, productivity, and durability with its ability to function as both a laptop and a tablet.

The Portégé X30W-M is powered by Intel’s U- and H-series Core Ultra processors and features built-in AI tools like Copilot, which streamlines workflows with intelligent recommendations. The device also includes a dedicated Copilot key for enhanced productivity. With up to 32GB of 6,400 MHz LPDDR5x memory and SSD storage options reaching 2TB, the X30W-M delivers premium performance for demanding tasks.

The convertible design, featuring a Corning Gorilla Glass-covered multi-touch display, supports Windows Ink and a smart stylus for a natural writing experience. This makes the device particularly appealing to creative professionals and architects who require precise sketching and annotation capabilities.

Security is a key focus for the Portégé X30W-M, which includes enterprise-grade features like Dynabook’s proprietary BIOS, face and fingerprint authentication, and TPM 2.0. The laptop’s magnesium alloy chassis meets MIL-STD-810G standards for durability, ensuring it can withstand daily use in a variety of environments.

Connectivity options are abundant, with Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, and a microSD slot, enabling seamless operation without the need for adapters. The laptop is available as both EZ Buy SKUs and built-to-order configurations, and customers can opt for Dynabook’s +Care Service Warranty, which provides up to four years of on-site support. The Portégé X30W-M is available now through Dynabook’s resellers.