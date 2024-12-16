Why PorteuX Linux 1.8 is a faster and lighter alternative to Microsoft’s bloated Windows 11

The lightweight Linux distribution PorteuX has launched version 1.8, delivering huge updates across multiple desktop environments and a modern alternative to Windows 11. The release introduces the newly released Xfce 4.20, a sleek and efficient desktop environment, alongside updates to Cinnamon 6.4.2, GNOME 47.2, KDE 6.2.4, and LXQt 2.1.0, offering users a customizable and resource-friendly experience without the performance trade-offs often associated with Windows 11.

PorteuX 1.8 upgrades its kernel to version 6.12.5, ensuring better hardware compatibility and security. For AMD users who encounter upstream performance regressions, the kernel from version 1.7 remains available. Unlike Windows 11, which can struggle with older hardware and system requirements, PorteuX maintains its lightweight design, running smoothly even on less powerful machines.

This release emphasizes stability and usability, with fixes such as proper application of the vm.max_map_count setting during boot and resolving issues with Cinnamon extensions when the 05-devel module was inactive. KDE 6’s night light feature is now fully functional, and Steam Deck compatibility has been enhanced, showcasing PorteuX’s versatility for gaming - an area where Windows often dominates.

Security and ease of use have also been improved, with the PorteuX installer and system scripts now requiring only admin rights instead of full root access. The getpkg tool has been updated to simplify converting downloaded packages into xzm modules. Documentation updates clarify the need for zstd, a compression tool not always included by default in distributions like Fedora.

Streamlining has been a key focus for PorteuX 1.8, removing unused features like magic folders and slimming down its core system by eliminating unnecessary packages. The result is a cleaner and faster Linux experience, free from the bloat that often hinders Windows 11 performance.

With updates aligned to recent Slackware changes, PorteuX 1.8 ensures a cutting-edge platform for Linux users. It offers a faster, more secure, and modular alternative to Windows 11, providing greater flexibility and freedom. PorteuX 1.8 is available now here and remains entirely free.