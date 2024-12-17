System76 Pangolin Linux laptop gets aluminum body and 2K display upgrade

No Comments

System76 has launched the latest version of its Pangolin Linux laptop, now featuring an all-aluminum body and a 16-inch 2K display. Known for catering to Linux users, the updated Pangolin combines premium build quality with powerful AMD hardware, making it suitable for a variety of workflows.

The new aluminum chassis offers improved durability and a sleek, smooth feel while maintaining the laptop’s lightweight design. System76’s focus on aesthetics and functionality shines through, giving the Pangolin a more polished look and a rigid build that alleviates concerns about flex.

The standout feature of the new Pangolin is its 16-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Boasting a 2K resolution (1600p), 100 percent sRGB color accuracy, and a 120Hz refresh rate, the display delivers vibrant visuals that are ideal for creative work, media consumption, and light gaming. Integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics ensure solid performance across these tasks.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 8945HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, the Pangolin can be configured with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and 16TB of NVMe storage. These specifications make it a capable machine for multitasking, content creation, and more demanding Linux-based workflows.

Additional features include USB-C charging for convenience and a hardware privacy switch for the camera, catering to users who prioritize security. Combined with Pop!_OS’s disk encryption during setup, the Pangolin ensures users maintain control over their data.

Battery life reaches up to 6 hours, making the Pangolin a portable option for those on the move. Its blend of performance, design, and Linux compatibility makes it a compelling choice for anyone looking for a well-rounded laptop.

The new Pangolin is available now, starting at $1299 directly from System76. With its upgraded aluminum build, 2K display, and powerful AMD hardware, it stands out as one of the most polished Linux laptops on the market. Whether you’re a developer, content creator, or everyday user, the Pangolin delivers a solid combination of performance, durability, and Linux-focused features.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

System76 Pangolin Linux laptop gets aluminum body and 2K display upgrade

Fedora Asahi Remix 41 brings Fedora Linux to Apple Silicon Macs with Vulkan 1.4 and x86 emulation

More complexity, more non-human IDs and shifting strategies -- identity predictions for 2025

Enterprises struggle to deliver AI agents but new tool could help

Get 'Java Essentials For Dummies' for FREE and save $9.99

Newly launched APIs found by attackers in under 30 seconds

Experts call for proactivity to combat state-sponsored cyber threats in 2025

Most Commented Stories

The stunning Oreon 10 arrives to replace Microsoft Windows -- download it now!

84 Comments

Linux predictions for 2025

58 Comments

Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve!

58 Comments

Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

29 Comments

Microsoft refuses to ease Windows 11’s strict hardware requirements, despite the ditching of Windows 10

28 Comments

Today is the day! Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.8.0 is the OS you've been waiting for

24 Comments

Waiting for Microsoft Windows 12 is a mistake when you can upgrade to Linux today

21 Comments

Linux Mint dethrones MX Linux as the most popular distro on DistroWatch

10 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.