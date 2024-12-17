System76 Pangolin Linux laptop gets aluminum body and 2K display upgrade

System76 has launched the latest version of its Pangolin Linux laptop, now featuring an all-aluminum body and a 16-inch 2K display. Known for catering to Linux users, the updated Pangolin combines premium build quality with powerful AMD hardware, making it suitable for a variety of workflows.

The new aluminum chassis offers improved durability and a sleek, smooth feel while maintaining the laptop’s lightweight design. System76’s focus on aesthetics and functionality shines through, giving the Pangolin a more polished look and a rigid build that alleviates concerns about flex.

The standout feature of the new Pangolin is its 16-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Boasting a 2K resolution (1600p), 100 percent sRGB color accuracy, and a 120Hz refresh rate, the display delivers vibrant visuals that are ideal for creative work, media consumption, and light gaming. Integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics ensure solid performance across these tasks.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 8945HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, the Pangolin can be configured with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and 16TB of NVMe storage. These specifications make it a capable machine for multitasking, content creation, and more demanding Linux-based workflows.

Additional features include USB-C charging for convenience and a hardware privacy switch for the camera, catering to users who prioritize security. Combined with Pop!_OS’s disk encryption during setup, the Pangolin ensures users maintain control over their data.

Battery life reaches up to 6 hours, making the Pangolin a portable option for those on the move. Its blend of performance, design, and Linux compatibility makes it a compelling choice for anyone looking for a well-rounded laptop.

The new Pangolin is available now, starting at $1299 directly from System76. With its upgraded aluminum build, 2K display, and powerful AMD hardware, it stands out as one of the most polished Linux laptops on the market. Whether you’re a developer, content creator, or everyday user, the Pangolin delivers a solid combination of performance, durability, and Linux-focused features.