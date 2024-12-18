StarTech.com launches 140W USB-C GaN wall charger with premium 6-foot cable

StarTech.com has announced its latest product, the 140W USB-C GaN Wall Charger, aimed at providing consistent power for high-performance devices, including Apple’s M4 Pro and Max MacBooks, M3 MacBooks, premium laptops, and other USB-C electronics. This charger is designed to deliver reliable power while minimizing heat during extended use.

The 140W USB-C GaN Wall Charger features a design intended to remain cool even under full load, addressing common issues with overheating in similar products. Product Manager Tony Parackal explains, “This charger is designed to provide an optimal continuous peak power delivery while ensuring user and device safety.”

Safety is a key feature of the charger. It is USB-IF certified and offers protection against over-voltage, overheating, over-current, and short circuits. Additionally, the product includes a 6-foot, 240W EPR-rated USB-C cable for added convenience and flexibility.

The charger utilizes GaN technology, which allows it to deliver high power in a compact form compared to traditional charging solutions. This makes it suitable for various environments, including schools, medical facilities, and public workplaces where safety and efficiency are essential.

The StarTech.com 140W USB-C GaN Wall Charger is priced at $86.99 and is available for purchase directly from StarTech.com here. It is positioned as a practical option for users seeking a compact, efficient, and safe charging solution for their modern devices.