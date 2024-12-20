Hisense unveils HT Saturn wireless home theater system

Hisense has introduced the HT Saturn Wireless Home Theater System at CES 2025, designed for those who enjoy movies, gaming, and music. Designed to pair with big-screen TVs, particularly those 85 inches and larger, the HT Saturn promises an immersive audio experience with features like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

The system incorporates Hisense’s Hi-Concerto Technology, which works in tandem with the brand’s TVs. By syncing the TV’s built-in speakers with the HT Saturn, the setup creates a unified soundstage, providing a more expansive audio experience. Additionally, its Room Calibration feature automatically adjusts audio based on the acoustics of the user’s space for optimized sound performance.

The HT Saturn offers wireless connectivity with four satellite speakers and a standalone 6.5-inch subwoofer. This eliminates the clutter of cables, giving users flexibility in speaker placement. It also supports a range of devices through HDMI eARC, HDMI passthrough, optical input, and Bluetooth 5.3. Five preset EQ modes allow users to tweak the audio for movies, music, and sports to suit their preferences.

With 13 speakers, the HT Saturn delivers powerful, room-filling sound designed to match the scale and clarity of Hisense’s large-screen TVs and projectors. Its sleek, minimalist design integrates easily into modern homes. While pricing details have yet to be shared, the HT Saturn I should be an awesome addition to the home theater market.