4MLinux 47.0 brings new features and updates for Christmas

It’s Christmas Day, and for Linux enthusiasts, there’s an extra gift under the tree. You see, the lightweight 4MLinux has officially hit its stable release with version 47.0 (download it here).

You can now get your work done with LibreOffice 24.8 or GNOME Office, which includes tools like AbiWord 3.0.5, GIMP 2.10.38, and Gnumeric 1.12.57. Need to surf the web? Firefox 133.0 and Chrome 131.0 are here to help. Email lovers can rely on Thunderbird 128.5, while media fans can enjoy Audacious 4.4.2 for music and VLC 3.0.21 or SMPlayer 24.5.0 for video. Gamers also get a boost with support from Mesa 24.1.5 and Wine 9.21, while those needing a lightweight server solution can take advantage of BusyBox 1.36.1.

4MLinux should also appeal to developers, with tools like Perl 5.38.2, Python 2.7.18 and 3.12.5, and Ruby 3.3.4 ready to go. It’s a solid lineup for anyone who needs to write or test code on a minimalist system.

This release also introduces some fun and practical additions. Gnome CD Master (a GUI frontend for cdrdao) simplifies CD creation, while Dia is perfect for drawing diagrams. There’s GLiv, an OpenGL image viewer, and XRoar, which emulates Dragon and Tandy 8-bit computers. For gamers, the downloadable GamePack now includes Gnubik and GNU Backgammon. Fans of retro computing will love RECOIL, which supports hundreds of old image formats and even comes with a GIMP plugin.

One particularly cool new feature is the ability to install 4MLinux on virtual KVM block devices, like /dev/vda1 and /dev/vda2. This makes it even more flexible for those who prefer virtual machines.

As you can see, 4MLinux 47.0 seems like a thoughtful gift for anyone who appreciates lightweight computing. Whether you’re editing documents, playing games, or running servers, this new release keeps things simple while delivering the tools you need. If you’re looking for a Linux distro that doesn’t get in your way, this might just be the one to check out during your holiday downtime.

