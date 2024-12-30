The Apple TV+ free weekend could cost you dearly

Apple is starting the new year with what seems like a generous offer -- free access to its Apple TV+ streaming service from January 3 through January 5, 2025. With just an Apple ID, viewers can dive into the platform’s entire library on any device that supports the Apple TV+ app.

At first glance, it feels like a no-strings-attached way to explore hits like the superb Slow Horses, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Severance. While Apple is certainly not guilty of anything nefarious, is it really that simple?

The offer is being marketed as a celebration of the new year, but it’s clear Apple has a far bigger agenda. By giving users a free weekend packed with buzzy shows like Silo, Shrinking, and Bad Sisters, or sci-fi favorites like Dark Matter and For All Mankind, the company is hoping you’ll get hooked. And when the free access disappears, the iPhone-maker will be ready with a convenient $9.99 monthly subscription option.

The timing of this promotion is anything but accidental. Sandwiched between the holiday season and the early days of January, it’s aimed squarely at viewers enjoying some downtime after New Year’s Eve celebrations. Apple is banking on your curiosity, relying on its carefully curated library to lure you into its ecosystem.

The catch? Once you’ve had a taste of Apple’s content, the hope is you’ll feel compelled to stick around -- not because of the sheer volume of content (its library is much smaller than Netflix or Disney Plus) but because unlike other streaming services (looking at you Netflix) it tends to renew its series and if you get hooked on a couple of shows you’ll want to watch more than a single weekend’s worth of content.

It’s a clever marketing strategy, but one that warrants some skepticism. So, before diving into the Apple TV+ free weekend, consider what comes after the promotion ends. Is a handful of hits worth getting drawn into yet another $120 annual subscription? For some, it might be. But for many, this “free” gift could end up costing far more than expected -- if you don’t have self control. If you get hooked and sign up for a paid subscription, you will only have yourself to blame.