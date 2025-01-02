Microsoft and Incase team up for Compact Ergonomic Keyboard with AI Copilot key

Incase, a brand mostly known for carry and protection products (such as phone cases), has introduced the Compact Ergonomic Keyboard, designed in collaboration with Microsoft. This keyboard focuses on both comfort and functionality. It even features a dedicated Copilot key for direct access to Microsoft’s AI-powered assistant, alongside multi-device connectivity to enhance productivity.

The keyboard’s compact, split design aims to provide a natural and relaxed typing experience. It is complemented by a slim, cushioned palm rest for additional comfort

Additional highlights include full-size scissor keys with 1.3mm travel for responsive typing, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for pairing with up to three devices, and quick-access shortcuts like emoji and call-mute buttons. Its battery life extends up to 36 months using AAA batteries, and it is compatible with both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Measuring 13 inches by 8.6 inches, the keyboard is designed to fit modern workspaces with minimal desk space. It will be available here soon for $119.99.

