MSI unveils 4K 240Hz and QHD 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitors

MSI has introduced a sweet new lineup of gaming monitors. These displays have advanced features such as DisplayPort 2.1a technology, QD-OLED panels, and AI-driven enhancements.

The MPG 272URX QD-OLED stands out as the first-ever 27-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED monitor with DisplayPort 2.1a support. Using a 5-layer tandem OLED panel with EL Gen 3 technology, this model achieves up to 30 percent higher efficiency. It delivers sharp visuals with 166 PPI, ideal for immersive gameplay and everyday tasks. It also supports G-SYNC Compatible technology for tear-free, smooth performance.

The MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 is the world’s first 27-inch QHD monitor to achieve a 500Hz refresh rate. Featuring a 0.03ms GtG response time and certifications like VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and ClearMR 21000, it ensures clear visuals and vibrant colors for competitive gamers.

The MPG 322URX QD-OLED offers a 32-inch 4K 240Hz panel, blending stunning visuals with G-SYNC Compatible technology for minimal input lag and smooth gameplay. With a 0.03ms response time, it delivers exceptional performance for both cinematic and fast-paced gaming.

For those who value design, the MPG 321URXW QD-OLED combines its advanced 32-inch display with a sleek silver-white aesthetic. Designed for high-end setups, this monitor pairs performance with style, making it an excellent choice for custom PCs or consoles like the PS5.

All models in the lineup feature DisplayPort 2.1a (UHBR20), enabling support for non-DSC 4K visuals at 240Hz, ensuring compatibility with future hardware. The significantly enhanced bandwidth allows for sharper visuals and a more responsive gaming experience.

The MPG 274URDFW E16M introduces Mini LED technology with 1152-zone backlighting, offering deeper contrast and vibrant color accuracy. Its dual-mode design lets users switch between 4K at 160Hz and 1080p at 320Hz, providing flexibility for different gaming scenarios.

MSI’s latest reveal shows it’s not holding back when it comes to gaming displays, packing in features that seem made for every type of gamer out there. Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, but it’s definitely worth keeping an eye out for.

