ecobee introduces Smart Thermostat Essential

At CES 2025, ecobee announced the Smart Thermostat Essential, a new addition to its lineup of smart thermostats. Designed to offer affordability without compromising key features, the device includes a color touchscreen and aims to help users save on energy costs. According to ecobee, customers can reduce their annual heating and cooling expenses by up to 23 percent, potentially recouping the cost of the thermostat in just six months.

“We’re excited to add Smart Thermostat Essential to our lineup,” said Greg Fyke, President and CEO of ecobee. “This new model makes energy savings and comfort more accessible for more people.”

The Smart Thermostat Essential allows users to manage their home’s temperature with ease, using customizable schedules and comfort settings that adapt to daily routines. The device learns how long it takes to heat or cool a home, ensuring the desired temperature is reached at the right time. When paired with ecobee’s optional SmartSensors, it can adjust comfort levels based on activity in the most-used rooms.

A full-color touchscreen and the ecobee mobile app enable users to control the thermostat remotely. Notifications are sent if any issues arise, helping to prevent disruptions in heating or cooling. The thermostat also includes Home Energy Reports, a feature designed to provide users with a detailed overview of their energy usage and suggestions for improving efficiency.

The Smart Thermostat Essential is compatible with major smart home platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant, giving users flexibility in how they integrate the device into their existing setups. Its straightforward installation process makes it an appealing option for individuals seeking an accessible upgrade to their home’s climate management.

This new model joins ecobee’s family of ENERGY STAR-certified thermostats, which also includes the Enhanced and Premium models. While the Enhanced and Premium versions offer additional features like larger displays, radar-based motion detection, and air quality monitoring, the Essential model focuses on delivering core functionality at a more affordable price.

ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential will be available starting March 2025 for $129.99 through major retailers and the ecobee website.