OWC launches Active Optical Cable for extended Thunderbolt and USB-C connectivity

OWC has released its new Active Optical Cable, aimed at providing reliable long-distance connectivity for Thunderbolt 4/3 and USB4/3/2 devices. Designed to address the limitations of traditional copper cables, this solution offers extended reach without compromising data speed or power delivery. The cable offers bandwidth up to 40Gb/s, support for up to 8K video resolution, and power delivery capabilities of up to 240W.

The Active Optical Cable uses advanced optical fiber technology, overcoming the typical 2-meter distance limitation of copper-based cables. This extended range allows for more flexible device placement, which can be beneficial for reducing noise, creating cleaner workspaces, or optimizing cable management.

With its USB-C compatibility, the cable works seamlessly with a wide variety of devices, including docks, displays, external SSDs, RAID storage solutions, and eGPUs. Its construction includes a durable braided nylon exterior and internal shielding to resist interference, ensuring reliable performance over extended distances.

The cable is available in two options: a 3-meter (9.8 feet) version priced at $98.99 and a 4.5-meter (14.76 feet) version for $129.99. It is now available for purchase here, offering a solution for users seeking dependable connectivity for longer distances.

