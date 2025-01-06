TCL introduces NXTPAPER 4.0 and NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet at CES 2025

Today at CES 2025, TCL unveiled its latest NXTPAPER 4.0 technology, along with the NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet. The new display technology focuses on improving eye comfort, clarity, and personalization while aiming to support healthier screen usage.

Building on its NXTPAPER technology launched in 2021, TCL’s updated NXTPAPER 4.0 offers a paper-like display designed to reduce eye strain. Key improvements include sharper visuals achieved through nano-matrix lithography, better blue light filtering, and highly accurate color reproduction with ΔE<1 and 100 percent sRGB color gamut coverage. These updates are intended to improve the viewing experience for both casual users and professionals.

NXTPAPER 4.0 also includes a number of AI-driven features. Smart Eye Comfort Mode adjusts the screen based on different activities, such as reading, working, or watching videos, while Personalized Eye Comfort Mode allows users to customize settings like brightness and color according to their preferences. TCL highlights its focus on eye health, with certifications from TÜV, SGS, and Eyesafe.

The NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet sports an 11.5-inch 2.2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a brightness of 550nits for better outdoor visibility. It supports optional T-Pen input for creative use and includes AI tools like Text Assist for writing support, Smart Voice Memo for transcription and note summaries, and Smart Translator for language assistance. The tablet also introduces a customizable NXTPAPER Key, offering quick access to apps and AI tools.

While TCL has revealed many of the tablet’s features, it has not shared details about its processor, RAM, or storage capacity, leaving questions about its overall performance. Pricing and availability for the NXTPAPER 11 Plus and other products featuring NXTPAPER 4.0 are expected to be announced later this year.

