TP-Link unveils new Wi-Fi 7 products amid controversy

TP-Link has introduced its latest Wi-Fi 7 lineup at CES 2025. From whole-home mesh systems to outdoor setups and portable travel routers, the company continues to push forward with its “Wi-Fi 7 for Everyone” mission.

The centerpiece of the lineup is the Deco BE14000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 7 System, which offers speeds of up to 14Gbps. The Deco BE68 (3-pack) model is particularly noteworthy, covering up to 8,100 square feet and supporting as many as 200 connected devices. Advanced features like Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and 6GHz 320MHz channels promise a reliable experience for gaming, streaming, and other demanding activities.

Expanding beyond indoor spaces, the Deco BE65-Outdoor and Deco BE25-Outdoor nodes extend Wi-Fi 7 coverage outdoors. These IP65-rated devices are designed to handle harsh weather conditions while providing up to 3,000 square feet of coverage. They integrate seamlessly with indoor Deco units, creating a cohesive indoor-outdoor network managed via the Deco app.

For those on the move, TP-Link introduced the BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Travel Router. Compact yet powerful, it delivers speeds up to 3.6Gbps and offers strong VPN support for secure connections.

While TP-Link’s innovations remain impressive, the company finds itself under scrutiny due to its Chinese origins. Rumors have circulated that the U.S. government may consider banning TP-Link products, citing potential national security concerns over ties to China. These claims remain speculative, but they’ve sparked debates about the reliability of such products. As a longtime user of TP-Link devices, I continue to trust the company’s offerings for their performance and value, though these concerns are worth monitoring.

TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 7 lineup is set to roll out in 2025, with pricing details expected closer to release. For now, the company remains a trusted name in networking, even as it navigates the challenges of heightened geopolitical scrutiny.

