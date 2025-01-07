Netgear Orbi 870 launches with Wi-Fi 7 speeds and coverage for large homes

Netgear has introduced the Orbi 870 Series Mesh System, a new addition to its lineup of Wi-Fi 7-enabled mesh networking solutions. Designed for larger homes, the Orbi 870 system offers high-speed connectivity, reduced latency, and the capacity to support up to 150 devices simultaneously.

The Orbi 870 system delivers combined tri-band speeds of up to 21Gbps and covers up to 9,000 square feet, making it suitable for demanding applications like 4K streaming, online gaming, and remote work. Its advanced features include Multi-Link Operation (MLO), 320MHz channels, and 4K QAM, all of which aim to enhance speed and reliability for modern households.

Security is a key focus, with the Orbi 870 featuring Advanced Router Protection to guard against potential cyber threats. The system also includes automatic firmware updates and WPA3 compatibility for added peace of mind. Additionally, a 30-day trial of Netgear Armor, powered by Bitdefender, is included to help secure devices connected to the network, such as smart cameras and IoT gadgets.

The Orbi 870 system includes a 10Gbps internet port, along with four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports on both the router and its satellites, allowing for wired connections to improve performance or support multi-gig setups. Users can manage the system using the Orbi app, which provides tools to monitor network performance, manage guest networks, and more.

Joining Netgear’s existing Orbi 770 and Orbi 970 systems, the Orbi 870 offers a mid-tier option for those looking to upgrade their home networks with Wi-Fi 7 technology. Pricing for the Orbi 870 series starts at $1,299.99 for a three-pack, which includes a router and two satellites. A two-pack version with a router and one satellite is available for $999.99, while additional satellites are priced at $549.99.

