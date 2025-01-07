Satechi OntheGo travel chargers feature Qi2 technology

Satechi has introduced its latest OntheGo collection, featuring travel-ready Power Banks and Wireless Chargers designed for users who value convenience and style. With the inclusion of advanced Qi2 technology, these new devices cater to busy individuals, whether at home, in the office, or on the road.

The OntheGo Power Banks come in two versions: a 10K model with a 10,000mAh capacity and a 5K model with 5,000mAh. Both provide 15W wireless charging, supporting iPhone and AirPods, as well as Android devices like Samsung Galaxy phones via USB-C or through a compatible magnetic setup. These chargers enable simultaneous powering of two devices, thanks to their magnetic Qi2 and USB-C compatibility. A built-in adjustable stand enhances usability, making it perfect for extended video calls or streaming while traveling.

Designed with portability in mind, the power banks feature a sleek aluminum frame, premium vegan-leather details, and a soft silicone surface that guards against scratches. Advanced heat dissipation ensures devices stay cool, while pass-through charging keeps gadgets powered even during use.

The OntheGo Wireless Chargers, available in 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 models, bring effortless multi-device charging. Utilizing Qi2 technology, they deliver 15W to MagSafe-enabled iPhones, 5W to AirPods, and -- on the 3-in-1 model -- fast charging for Apple Watches. With a compact circular design and stylish vegan-leather finish, these chargers slip easily into a bag or pocket. Adjustable features support various modes like StandBy and Nightstand, adding to their versatility.

Satechi’s OntheGo collection is set to launch in Q2 2025, with prices ranging from $69.99 to $99.99. The products will be available exclusively on Satechi.net.