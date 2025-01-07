Security platform adopts Open API standards

Exabeam's cloud-native, New-Scale Security Operations Platform has become the first security operations platform compatible with the Open-API Standard (OAS).

This gives SOC teams the power to quickly create automations and playbooks with their best-of-breed portfolios and ditch disjointed, monolithic systems that provide merely 'good enough' security.

Often security information and event management (SIEM) solutions force security teams to use a separate product for automation, creating a disconnected experience that impacts response times and increases risk. The New-Scale Platform provides seamless integration with thousands of OAS products and an all-new developer experience that lets them easily build, test, monitor, and deploy solutions.

"For too long, security teams have been forced to work within walled gardens, making do with

fragmented, rigid systems that waste valuable time," says Steve Wilson, chief product officer at

Exabeam. "At Exabeam, we're shattering that model. Today, we deliver a unified, open ecosystem that allows users to take control, integrate the best tools, and customize their security operations without the roadblocks of traditional platforms. The era of truly open security operations is here -- and Exabeam is at the forefront, leading the charge toward a future where security is as dynamic as the threats we face."

New-Scale Analytics represents an all-new advancement in threat detection that learns over time and applies business factors to risk scoring. Detection grouping in Threat Center streamlines triage by consolidating all relevant behavioral and rule-based detections from a single case, allowing

analysts to quickly see and address the full scope of a threat.

It also operates as an independent, open platform supporting the industry's best-of-breed security tools without vendor lock-in.

You can find out more about the release on the Exabeam site.

Image Credit: Si Le/Dreamstime.com