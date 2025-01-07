Security platform adopts Open API standards

No Comments

Exabeam's cloud-native, New-Scale Security Operations Platform has become the first security operations platform compatible with the Open-API Standard (OAS).

This gives SOC teams the power to quickly create automations and playbooks with their best-of-breed portfolios and ditch disjointed, monolithic systems that provide merely 'good enough' security.

Often security information and event management (SIEM) solutions force security teams to use a separate product for automation, creating a disconnected experience that impacts response times and increases risk. The New-Scale Platform provides seamless integration with thousands of OAS products and an all-new developer experience that lets them easily build, test, monitor, and deploy solutions.

"For too long, security teams have been forced to work within walled gardens, making do with
fragmented, rigid systems that waste valuable time," says Steve Wilson, chief product officer at
Exabeam. "At Exabeam, we're shattering that model. Today, we deliver a unified, open ecosystem that allows users to take control, integrate the best tools, and customize their security operations without the roadblocks of traditional platforms. The era of truly open security operations is here -- and Exabeam is at the forefront, leading the charge toward a future where security is as dynamic as the threats we face."

New-Scale Analytics represents an all-new advancement in threat detection that learns over time and applies business factors to risk scoring. Detection grouping in Threat Center streamlines triage by consolidating all relevant behavioral and rule-based detections from a single case, allowing
analysts to quickly see and address the full scope of a threat.

It also operates as an independent, open platform supporting the industry's best-of-breed security tools without vendor lock-in.

You can find out more about the release on the Exabeam site.

Image Credit: Si Le/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Satechi OntheGo travel chargers feature Qi2 technology

Lenovo unveils ThinkPad X9 Aura, ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, and more at CES 2025

Netgear Orbi 870 launches with Wi-Fi 7 speeds and coverage for large homes

Security platform adopts Open API standards

94 percent of organizations now use GenAI apps

Play Windows PC games on your Android phone for free using the brand new Winlator 9

Almost half Gen Z and Millennials have had their social media passwords hacked

Most Commented Stories

Linux predictions for 2025

62 Comments

Can siduction OS seduce you into saying goodbye to Windows 11 in 2025?

32 Comments

Linux Mint dethrones MX Linux as the most popular distro on DistroWatch

10 Comments

Elon Musk seems to confirm some details of his Gmail rival X Mail

9 Comments

The Apple TV+ free weekend could cost you dearly

7 Comments

Install Manjaro 24.2 today and leave Microsoft Windows 11 to the boomers

6 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

6 Comments

The human brain processes data slower than your old dial-up modem

6 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.