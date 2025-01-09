Linux Foundation launches Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers initiative with backing from Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Opera

The Linux Foundation has announced the launch of "Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers," an initiative aimed at funding and supporting open development within the Chromium ecosystem. The purpose of this effort is to provide resources and foster collaboration among developers, academia, and tech companies to drive the sustainability and innovation of Chromium projects.

As Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, explains, “This project will provide much-needed funding and development support for open development of projects within the Chromium ecosystem.”

The Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers initiative will operate as a neutral platform, enabling collaboration while maintaining the existing governance structures of Chromium projects. By removing barriers and encouraging broader participation, the initiative hopes to expand adoption and ensure ongoing progress in the ecosystem.

Major industry players, including Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Opera, have pledged their support. Google’s VP of Chrome, Parisa Tabriz, said, “With the incredible support of the Linux Foundation, we believe this initiative is an important opportunity to create a sustainable platform for continued development and innovation in the Chromium ecosystem.”

This new project will follow an open governance model, prioritizing transparency, inclusivity, and community-driven development. A technical advisory committee will be established to guide its efforts and address the needs of the broader Chromium community.

“Microsoft is pleased to join this initiative which will help drive collaboration within the Chromium ecosystem. This initiative aligns with our commitment to the web platform through meaningful and positive contributions, engagement in collaborative engineering, and partnerships with the community to achieve the best outcome for everyone using the web,” said Meghan Perez, VP, Microsoft Edge.

With the backing of the Linux Foundation and key industry leaders, the initiative aims to secure the future of Chromium-based browsers while encouraging greater innovation and collaboration across the tech landscape. While it's unquestionably a worthy idea, it's a shame they saddled the project with a name that doesn't lend itself to an acronym. If they'd asked me, I'd have suggested they call it CORES -- Chromium Open-source Resources, Education, and Support -- or maybe CHROME -- Collaborative Hub for Resources on Open-source Modular Engines.