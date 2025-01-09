PNY introduces DDR5 notebook memory kits with 5600MHz speed

PNY has introduced its latest DDR5 notebook memory kits, offering improved performance and efficiency for laptops. Available in 64GB (2x32GB) and 32GB (2x16GB) configurations, these memory modules are designed for users seeking faster speeds and smoother multitasking.

Built on the DDR5 standard, this next-generation memory technology offers higher-density modules and faster base frequencies compared to DDR4. PNY’s DDR5 memory operates at 5600MHz, making it well-suited for tasks like gaming, content creation, and other performance-intensive applications.

The modules run at 1.1 volts and feature on-die ECC support to enhance reliability. Unlike DDR4, which relies on the motherboard for voltage regulation, DDR5 integrates this function directly into the module via its Power Management IC (PMIC). This change not only reduces wear but also lowers noise, making the memory more efficient overall.

With a CAS latency of 46, these kits are engineered for performance without compromising stability. They come with a limited lifetime warranty and 24/7 U.S.-based technical support. The 64GB kit is priced at $149.99, while the 32GB kit will be available for $82.99. Both are expected to be available here by mid-January, offering a reliable upgrade path for laptop users.

