Stream Super Bowl LIX free in 4K on Tubi as cable TV becomes irrelevant

Super Bowl LIX is set to break new ground this year -- not just on the field, but in how you can watch it. FOX Sports is making the big game available for free in stunning 4K on Tubi, signaling yet another major shift toward streaming platforms and away from traditional cable and broadcast TV. For anyone still clinging to cable for live sports, this move might make you rethink your subscription.

This isn’t just about convenience -- it’s a sign of the times. Streaming platforms like Tubi are making it easier than ever to catch major events without the need for cable. FOX’s free, unauthenticated access means you can watch Super Bowl LIX on nearly any device, from your smart TV to your smartphone, no strings attached. The days of being tied to a cable box to enjoy the biggest sports moments are rapidly fading, and this year’s Super Bowl coverage is a perfect example of that evolution.

The Tubi takeover goes beyond just streaming the game. Starting at 3:30 PM ET on February 9, viewers can tune in to the Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX, hosted by Olivia Culpo. This live pre-show adds a new layer of excitement, focusing on celebrity appearances, fashion, and the cultural buzz surrounding America’s most-watched sporting event. It’s not just football anymore -- it’s an all-encompassing entertainment experience, and streaming makes it easier to enjoy every aspect.

Tubi also offers a curated NFL Channel featuring Countdown to the Super Bowl, which launched on January 28. Fans can dive into classic Super Bowl games, iconic halftime shows, and exclusive NFL content, building anticipation for the main event. Combine that with the game itself being streamed in 4K, and it’s clear that cable and traditional broadcasts are becoming less relevant.

With streaming platforms like Tubi providing seamless access to events as massive as the Super Bowl, it’s clear that the future of TV is here. Whether you’re watching for the football, the halftime show, or the glitzy pregame moments, Tubi proves you don’t need cable to stay connected. Mark February 9 on your calendar, and enjoy the Super Bowl in 4K -- free and easy

PHOTO ID: 209285462 | American Streaming © Monticelllo | Dreamstime