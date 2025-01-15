Xbox consoles become more repairable as Microsoft pushes for sustainability

Microsoft is introducing new initiatives aimed at making its Xbox consoles easier to repair while also addressing environmental concerns. These efforts are part of the company’s broader objective to become a zero waste, carbon negative, and water positive organization by the year 2030.

Starting January 20, Xbox console owners will have access to repair services through nearly 700 uBreakiFix by Asurion locations across the U.S. This partnership expands repair options, which were previously limited to Microsoft Store locations. Gamers can now visit these third-party stores to repair Xbox Series X|S consoles, including models like the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition. Players should check with their local stores to ensure they participate in the program.

In addition to offering more in-person repair options, Microsoft has made replacement components for Xbox consoles available online. These parts, which can now be purchased through the Microsoft Repair Hub on iFixit, allow for at-home repairs. Previously, replacement parts were limited to controllers and only available through the Microsoft Store. This expansion provides users with greater flexibility when it comes to fixing their devices.

Microsoft is also working to reduce waste in other ways. Packaging for Xbox Series X|S consoles is now fully paper- and fiber-based, eliminating single-use plastics. This change is part of the company’s plan to remove all single-use plastics from its packaging by 2025.

To lower the environmental impact of gaming, Microsoft has implemented system updates that improve energy efficiency. For example, the Xbox Series S now uses approximately 10 percent less power when running media apps. Players who enable the energy-saving “Shutdown” mode can further reduce their electricity use without affecting gameplay or console performance. Since 2020, these measures have helped prevent over 1.2 million metric tons of carbon emissions, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency equates to the emissions from over 3 billion miles driven by gasoline-powered cars.

Game developers are also playing a role in these sustainability efforts. Through the Xbox Sustainability Toolkit, studios are finding ways to optimize their games for energy efficiency. Microsoft’s collaboration with developers highlights its aim to create a more sustainable future for gaming.

Gaming remains a source of entertainment for many, and efforts to address its environmental impact are absolutely admirable. For additional details about these initiatives, please visit xbox.com/sustainability.